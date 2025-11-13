Ned Nwoko reveals Regina Daniels’ ‘true age’ as he dismisses underage marriage claims

Senator Ned Nwoko has publicly refuted claims made by his wife, actress Regina Daniels, alleging that he married her when she was 17 years old. The statement comes amid widespread rumours that Regina Daniels got married at age 17.

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Nwoko provided clarity on the age at which he married Regina Daniels, and he described the circulating reports that state he married Regina at the age of 17 as “entirely untrue and misleading,” urging the public to disregard them. “It has come to my attention that false claims are being circulated by Regina, suggesting that I married her when she was 17 years old. These claims are entirely untrue,” he said.

Nwoko explained that during his first meeting with Regina, he inquired about her age, and she told him she was 21. “I further asked if she had any documents to support this, and she presented her INEC voter’s card, which clearly shows that she was born on October 10th, 1998. I informed her that I would keep this document in my possession, and I have done so since that day,” he added.

He also referenced a BBC interview granted by Regina’s mother shortly after their marriage, which he said corroborated the age stated on the voter’s card.

According to the senator, their marriage took place six years ago, which makes Regina 27 years old today. “Any suggestion that I married her at 17 is false and should not be accepted by the public. The facts are verifiable and indisputable,” he stated.

Nwoko further urged the public to treat Regina’s recent statements with caution, citing her alleged “current mental condition” and issues with “abandoned rehabilitation from illegal drug addiction.”