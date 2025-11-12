Family of late helicopter crash victim Samuel Aboagye takes widow to court over DNA test

The family of the late Samuel Aboagye, who died in the August 6 helicopter crash, has reportedly taken legal action against his US-based wife, Abigail Salami.

The development was shared in a video on TikTok by Don Summer One, featuring Chukwu Joseph, a court correspondent for Kumasi-based Angel 96.1 FM, following proceedings at the Obuasi District Court on November 11, 2025.

The case, filed as the Aboagye family versus Abigail Salami, centres on a DNA test involving the late politician’s wife and their daughter. According to Chukwu Joseph, the dispute arose after government authorities requested DNA samples from immediate family members to help identify the remains of the helicopter crash victims.

Samuel Aboagye, a Deputy Director at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, was among the eight individuals who tragically perished in the accident. The crash occurred when a Z-9 helicopter carrying five government officials and three Air Force personnel was en route to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining event. The aircraft went down in the Sikaman Forest, leaving all eight victims’ remains charred beyond recognition. The investigative committee released its final report to the public on November 11.

Before his death, Samuel Aboagye had two daughters, one from a previous marriage and another with Abigail Salami, who resides in the United States. Speaking to Ali Baba Dankambary on Angel FM, Chukwu Joseph explained that issues began when the family requested DNA samples from Aboagye’s children.

“After the helicopter crash, every family was asked to present immediate family members for DNA testing. The family contacted Abigail Aboagye in the United States and asked her to bring the child to the investigative team for the tests to identify his remains. A date was agreed upon, but when the time came, she could not be reached,” he said.

He added that following the funeral, another attempt was made to carry out the test, but Salami again refused to comply and reportedly returned to the US with her daughter. The family, now frustrated and suspicious, has approached the Obuasi District Court seeking an order to compel her to submit the child for the DNA test.