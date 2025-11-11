Sarkodie to host Rapperholic 2026 in London, vows to bring Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Sarkodie has announced that his flagship concert, Rapperholic, will make its international debut in London in 2026. The Ghanaian rap icon revealed the news as a surprise to fans during Fameye’s London concert on 9 November 2025, promising an unforgettable experience for the diaspora community.

Speaking to the jubilant crowd, Sarkodie said, “Next year, we’re bringing Rapperholic here. You’re going to see Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, R2Bees.” His declaration sparked excitement across social media, as fans celebrated the concert’s long-awaited international expansion.

The announcement follows the rapper’s successful “Homecoming Edition” of Rapperholic in Kumasi earlier in September 2025. The event, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 27 September, marked Sarkodie’s symbolic return to the city where his journey began.

In the days leading up to the show, Kumasi was electrified with anticipation, streets were plastered with posters, and rehearsal clips went viral on social platforms. Sarkodie amplified the buzz by paying a courtesy call to the Asantehene and leading a massive health walk through the city centre.

Despite a heavy downpour on the night of the concert, fans filled the stadium early and remained undeterred, dancing and cheering through the rain. The energy remained unmatched as the event kicked off with performances from emerging acts such as Hindu and Kweku Bany, followed by Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani.

Sarkodie’s move to take Rapperholic to London marks another milestone in his career, symbolising not only his global reach but also his commitment to uniting Ghanaians through music, no matter where they are in the world.