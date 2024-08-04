Lilwin apologises to Martha Ankomah for defamatory remarks: 'I'm deeply sorry'

Lilwin also called out Ghanaian bloggers for their role in the controversy. He accused them of often misinterpreting his words and creating misunderstandings.

“Ghanaian bloggers are fond of putting together pieces of your statements to mean something else. I cannot pass defamatory remarks about anyone on social media. I was talking about three things. I used my sister (Martha Ankomah) as an example, and then moved to those on YouTube and TikTok,” he bemoaned.

Martha Ankomah and LilWin Pulse Ghana

The feud between Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah stems from allegations made by Lilwin, suggesting that Ankomah expressed disdain towards Kumawood actors and refused to work with them due to a perceived lack of quality in their storylines. In response, Lilwin made disparaging remarks about Ankomah, questioning her status as a star and criticising her brand affiliations.

Feeling defamed by these remarks, Martha Ankomah filed a lawsuit against Lilwin, seeking GH₵5 million in damages. She emphasised the importance of setting good examples as public figures, highlighting that it takes years to build a brand, and the impact of derogatory statements can be damaging. Ankomah stated her belief in the rule of law and her intention to pursue justice through the courts.