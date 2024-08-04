Lilwin apologises to Martha Ankomah for defamatory remarks: 'I'm deeply sorry'

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has publicly apologised to actress Martha Ankomah for making defamatory comments about her.

In a heartfelt moment on United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, 3 August 2024, Lilwin expressed his deep regret and asked for forgiveness from the actress. "Martha Ankomah, please forgive me. I didn't mean any of the words I said during that TikTok live. If my words were offensive, I am deeply sorry,” he stated.

“Ghanaian bloggers are fond of putting together pieces of your statements to mean something else. I cannot pass defamatory remarks about anyone on social media. I was talking about three things. I used my sister (Martha Ankomah) as an example, and then moved to those on YouTube and TikTok,” he bemoaned.

The feud between Martha Ankomah and Kwadwo Nkansah stems from allegations made by Lilwin, suggesting that Ankomah expressed disdain towards Kumawood actors and refused to work with them due to a perceived lack of quality in their storylines. In response, Lilwin made disparaging remarks about Ankomah, questioning her status as a star and criticising her brand affiliations.

Feeling defamed by these remarks, Martha Ankomah filed a lawsuit against Lilwin, seeking GH₵5 million in damages. She emphasised the importance of setting good examples as public figures, highlighting that it takes years to build a brand, and the impact of derogatory statements can be damaging. Ankomah stated her belief in the rule of law and her intention to pursue justice through the courts.

Despite the lawsuit, Lilwin earlier seemed unfazed, referencing a popular saying that "any idiot can go to court," which could imply a dismissal of the seriousness of the legal action. However, Ankomah stood firm in her decision, insisting that allowing such comments to go unchallenged would set a poor precedent for the next generation. She expressed her hope that the court would teach a lesson, reinforcing the importance of accountability in public discourse.

