‘Liposuction is for fornication’ - Nana Agradaa claims (VIDEO)

She made this assertion during an on interview on Starr FM on Thursday, July 15.

“Cosmetic surgery is a sin,” she told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Drive. “Making adjustment to your body is a way of telling God that he has no sense.”

Patricia Asiedua said man was created perfectly by God, therefore, there’s no need going under the knife to look different.

“God said he created man in his image and likeness. Why would you perform surgery on your body? Be happy for what? People do this for fornication, not to be happy. Fornication is the sole reason why someone will perform surgery on their stomachs and buttocks.”

When asked what’s wrong with a husbands paying for their wives to go under the knife to look good for them, she said when husbands lose interest in their wives’ bodies, they should rather pray.

She said nothing can be done if your husband doesn’t love you anymore.

“You should rather pray when your husband loses interest in your body, not lipo. You might enlarge your buttocks for as big as you can but if your husband doesn't love you, he nothing can be done.”