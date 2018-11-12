Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame

news

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has admitted that “the nation is becoming hard”, but attributed the economic difficulties to the global struggle.

The One Mic Entertainment boss believes the global economic situation has taken a toll on Ghana and other African countries.

He, however, called on the government to step up its game to ensure that the sufferings of citizens are alleviated.

“I think the nation is becoming a little hard because of the global economic situation. Britain is in Brexit, Europe is suffering herself so instead of sending their money to Africa, they send it to Greece,” Okyeame Kwame said The Zone on Starr FM.

“America is suffering; they have a bad leader. All these things are affecting our economy. So I think the politicians should come up and have a dialogue with the people again,” he added.

The award-winning rapper also commented on the recent deaths on the Adentan-Madina highway as a result of unfixed footbridges.

According to him, the protests staged by angry residents on Thursday could have been avoided if there was a little proactivity.

Last Thursday, residents of Adentan took to the streets to protest government’s unwillingness to complete works on the footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway.

This was after a young SHS student became the latest to die on the stretch after being knocked down by a taxi earlier in the day.

The angry youth burnt lorry tyres and blocked the road in a bid to get the government’s attention to fix the footbridges and restore traffic lights onto the highway.

Meanwhile, government has since moved to fix the traffic lights on the highway, whiles it has also been announced that multiple contractors will be deployed to ensure that works on the footbridges are started this week.