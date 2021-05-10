Lydia Forson curses fan over mother's day post (SCREENSHOT)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lydia Forson curses fan over mother's day post

A talkative Facebook user currently has a curse hanging on his neck after saying Lydia Forson's mother is not worth celebrating.

Lydia Forson with her mother
Lydia Forson with her mother Lydia Forson with her mother Pulse Ghana

As parts of the word marked Mother's Day yesterday, the Ghanaian actress posted photos of herself with her mother to celebrate her.

However, the Facebook user, Otuya Rukevwe Godwin, claims Lydia Forson's dress in the photos is indecent. Hence, saying "if your mother can't tell you that what u are out is short then I will say not all mothers are to be celebrated".

The comment didn't sit well with the actress who cursed the fan for disrespecting her mother. "You will never know peace in this life ever," Lydia Forson.

In her reply to the Facebook comment, she added that "Unless you go to God and pray for him to forgive you for having the audacity to speak about my mother".

Lydia Forson curses fan
Lydia Forson curses fan Lydia Forson curses fan Pulse Ghana

