The “Keteke” actress has been nominated in the “Africa Social Star” category alongside other top African stars.

She is competing in the category with Dimma Umeh (Nigeria), Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), Karl Kugelmann (South Africa) and Sho Madjozi (South Africa).

Lydia Forson shared the news with excitement on her Instagram, saying: “BREAKING NEWS ‼️‼️ Mama, I made it on E! Today I become the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the Africa Social Star Category - yes- E! Voting lines open today and you can vote via pca.eonline.com/af or on Twitter using the hashtag #lydiaforson #africasocialstar. It’s been so hard keeping this to myself for weeks but I’m soooo excited to finally share it! Let’s WIN THIS!!! Please share and VOTE ‼️‼️”

The People's Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The show has been held annually since 1975, with the winners originally determined using Gallup Polls until the switch to online voting in 2005.