The actress raised questions about the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) decision to choose Bawumia and expressed skepticism about his capabilities.
'It’s giving ‘delulu' - Lydia Forson speaks on NPP’s choice of flagbearer
Actress Lydia Forson has entered the ongoing political discourse surrounding the viability of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the ruling party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
Barely a week ago, over 240,000 delegates elected Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer.
He polled 61% votes to lead the party to ‘break the 8’.
This endorsement, Lydia said is delusional considering Dr Bawumia’s subpar record for the past seven years.
Lydia Forson said Dr Bawumia is a part of the current economic crisis Ghana as his status as an economist hasn’t been put to full use.
"The NPP making Bawumia their flag-bearer is so intriguing to me. How are you presenting a candidate people believe to be a part of the current economic crises we’re facing? It’s giving ‘delulu’or bold. Either way I can’t wait to see the showdown in 2024,should be interesting" she tweeted.
Lydia Forson added that she was looking forward to which party will give the ultimate showdown in 2024.
Her comments sparked extensive discussions on social media, with many supporting her perspective.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh