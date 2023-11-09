ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It’s giving ‘delulu' - Lydia Forson speaks on NPP’s choice of flagbearer

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Lydia Forson has entered the ongoing political discourse surrounding the viability of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the ruling party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson

The actress raised questions about the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) decision to choose Bawumia and expressed skepticism about his capabilities.

Recommended articles

Barely a week ago, over 240,000 delegates elected Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

He polled 61% votes to lead the party to ‘break the 8’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This endorsement, Lydia said is delusional considering Dr Bawumia’s subpar record for the past seven years.

Lydia Forson said Dr Bawumia is a part of the current economic crisis Ghana as his status as an economist hasn’t been put to full use.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

"The NPP making Bawumia their flag-bearer is so intriguing to me. How are you presenting a candidate people believe to be a part of the current economic crises we’re facing? It’s giving ‘delulu’or bold. Either way I can’t wait to see the showdown in 2024,should be interesting" she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lydia Forson added that she was looking forward to which party will give the ultimate showdown in 2024.

Her comments sparked extensive discussions on social media, with many supporting her perspective.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

My son is being shunned in school following viral interview - Mzbel

Shatta Wale

Organisers couldn't airlift 'sick' Shatta - Sammy Flex explains 'luxurious' demand claims

Sister Derby

I am done with relationships – Sister Derby declares after multiple heartbreaks