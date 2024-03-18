Kuami Eugene is alive and receiving treatment’ – Lynx Entertainment issues statement

Kuami Eugene narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident when his car collided with a tipper truck on Sunday night.

Eyewitness Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, Editor for Modern Ghana news portal, recounted being behind the musician’s vehicle at the time of the incident around 11:30 pm.

It is reported that the award-winning Ghanaian artiste was not driving himself when the accident occurred.

"His driver was the one behind the wheels but we don't know yet how he ran into the tipper," a source said. No one has died from the accident, however, injuries were recorded.

Kuami Eugene is sad to be doing fine after sustaining minor injuries that have been quickly treated at a hospital. The singer's management team is yet to comment on the report.