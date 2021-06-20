RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's painful we don't flex with Dansoman like Tema boys do, DC produced more stars - M3nsa

Selorm Tali

M3nsa has set the ball rolling for Dansoman to be respected and rated above Tema when it comes to popular hoods in Ghana with great stories to tell, particularly in showbiz.

Tema is known for producing iconic musicians like Sarkodie, R2Bees, Kwesi Arthur among others but M3nsa is throwing in a reminder that DC has also birthed talents and legends like Akosua Agyapong, Paapa Yankson, Samini, Ebony, Kaakie, E.L, Tic Tac, Joe Mettle among others.

In a video shared on Twitter, the uniquely talented Ghanaian musician also listed "Yvonne Nelson, Mac Jordan Amartey, Osofo Dadze, Bola Ray, Irene Opare, Tony Yeboah, and Michael Essien" as proud Dansoman icons.

In M3nsa's DC tribute commentary that he poured on a solemn beat, he said "e dey pain me say we no dey take Dansoman flex like the way those Teman boys dey take Tema dey disturb we" and asked that "who no pass here on dema journey to wherever they are now".

According to the 'half' of the Fokn Bois, "everything start for Dansoman". M3nsah's message appears to have accepted by the Twitter community as the tweet gathered over 400 retweets and comments from tweets.

See his post below and share your thoughts with us. Which hood is the heartbeat of Ghana Showbiz?

