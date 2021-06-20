It's painful we don't flex with Dansoman like Tema boys do, DC produced more stars - M3nsa

In a video shared on Twitter, the uniquely talented Ghanaian musician also listed "Yvonne Nelson, Mac Jordan Amartey, Osofo Dadze, Bola Ray, Irene Opare, Tony Yeboah, and Michael Essien" as proud Dansoman icons.

In M3nsa's DC tribute commentary that he poured on a solemn beat, he said "e dey pain me say we no dey take Dansoman flex like the way those Teman boys dey take Tema dey disturb we" and asked that "who no pass here on dema journey to wherever they are now".

According to the 'half' of the Fokn Bois, "everything start for Dansoman". M3nsah's message appears to have accepted by the Twitter community as the tweet gathered over 400 retweets and comments from tweets.