Popular YouTuber Maame Sika’s father gives her 3-bedroom house as graduation gift [Video]
Young Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika was gifted a three-bedroom property by her Father as a reward for finishing her first degree in aeronautical engineering at Letourneau University.
He handed over the keys to the house and said, "As a reward for finishing university and doing so well, here's a gift for you. It's a three-bedroom house to add to your properties. Take good care of it."
Maame Sika, who had just graduated as an aeronautical engineer, was grateful for the gift and promised her father that she would take good care of the house.
"I've always had dreams of becoming a millionaire and owning properties around the world. As a gift for my graduation, my dad made my dream come true," Maame Sika shared.
She explored the house in the video and talked about her plans for furnishing and decorating it. She mentioned that she hasn't decided yet if she'll live in the house or rent it out, but she will make that choice later on.
