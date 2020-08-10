According to him "the only person who can revive the entertainment industry is his excellency John Dramani Mahama". The actor explained that "because one, he is an entertainer himself," and revealed that the Ex-Prez is fantastic at DJing.

Speaking on Okay FM about the NDC's flag bearer, he said that " I wish every Ghanaian will get the opportunity to hang out with Ex-President Mahama for just 30 minutes and you'll see the kind of person he is".

"Herh do you know President Mahama is a DJ?" he asked Halifax Ansah-Addo, host of Okay FM's Best Entertainment show. Speaking highly of the Ex-President's disc jockeying skills, he added that " he loves music, he has every song and he will entertain you seriously".

Mr Beautiful

According to Mr Beautiful, he has experience Mahama's playlist selection and emphasized that from history, it's clear that people from the "Dankwah-Busia tradition know nothing and can't do anything for the movie industry because they believe in entertainment".

Hear more from him in the video below.