According to Mr Beautiful, the campaign that attracted attention beyond Ghana was also politically motivated. He adds that Yvonne Nelson is 'a damn liar' and he wants to meet her one on one to explain how 'dumsor' contributed to collapse of the Ghanaian movie industry.

Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor Must Stop campaign

Speaking on Okay FM he said " this was 2016 and the industry got crushed before 2016. So Yvonne Nelson should tell me it is that through 'dumsor' that he Ghanaian movie industry collapsed then she's a damn liar".

Mr Beautiful, who is an NDC sympathizer, also expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie for supporting the campaign which he describes as bogus and rubbish. "Sarkodie is a very good friend of mine but I need him right now to point to him that thing he did was bogus, nonsense and rubbish".

Hear more from him in the video below.