The demise of Osofo Dadzie was confirmed by Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney aka Mr Beautiful who was speaking on Okay FM. According to him, the actor died this morning at the age of 89.

Mr Beautiful

"Let me use this medium to break this news to the world that this morning, Osofo Dadzie, the old Super OD movie Osofo Dadzie has passed on. Very sad news, his sister has spoken with me about 3 times this morning because I am the last person who visited him" he said.

READ ALSO: I've been neglected, denied, underrated, ridiculed and called names - Gloria Sarfo

The late actor inherited his screen name from the title of a television drama series 'Osofo Dadzie' which was very popular in Ghana in the 1970s and early 1980s. He played the character of 'Osofo Dadzie' who was the father to the main character, Super OD, in the series.

Pulse.com.gh extends our condolence to his family and friends. Watch the video below for how Mr Beauiful broke the news.