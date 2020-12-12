Sarkodie was shooting a commercial for his 2020 Rapperholic concert when he suddenly branched into a man’s house and decided to spend some time there.

He was shocked to the core when Sarkodie said to him: “We were around the neighbourhood and we decided to pass by [his words were inaudible]”.

The man’s only reaction was rubbing his face and holding his chin while yelling: “Yie! Sark, please come inside”. His reaction was priceless.

He then opened his door for Sarkodie to enter his house.

Meanwhile, the SarkCess Music label owner has decided to go ahead with this year’s Rapperholic concert despite the impact of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In a commercial video he shared today (December 12), he revealed that he had personally planned to postpone this year’s event due to the coronavirus but his team insisted they organise it for the sake of his fans.

“This year thought us about…It’s been a dark year for a lot of people,” he said. “God bless the souls lost. We weren’t prepared for this, but we still give thanks to God that we are still here.”

“And I pray that we'll make it out. We've been going back and forth with the team about the most-anticipated show in Ghana.”

The “Hand to Mouth” rapper continued: “I wanted to skip 2020 and prepare for 2021 but the team were insisting we do it because the fans need it, especially in these times. I'm hyped up for 25th December.”

“Obviously, we can't do it like we always do it due to the pandemic so watch out for the details. I'll keep you guys posted...Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Rapperholic 2020,” he added.

Sarkodie launched the concert today.