According to the man, whose name is unknown, controversial preacher, Prophet Chris Asante Mensah ‘Abruku Abruka’, contracted him to hide weed in his pocket so that Rev Obofour would use him for publicity.

“Prophet Abruku Abruka gave the weed to me. He asked me to bring it to church for Rev Obofour to work with it,” he told Nana Agradaa. “He told me that Rev Obofour will call me when he arrives in church. During Obofour’s preaching, I raised my hand and was called to come forward.”

However, the promises that were made by Rev Obofour haven’t been fulfilled.

“Rev Obofour promised to take care of me like his kid after the fake deliverance. He promised to buy me new cloths and give me cash but hasn’t fulfilled.”

Watch the full video below.