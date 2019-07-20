Depending on the tide and mood of users, artistes could be on the chopping board for absolutely no reason.

From Medikal being trolled by users because he was lyrically 'murdered' by strongman to "Kabutey (a reference to Sarkodie) trending because Shatta Wale featured on a Beyonce song.

The motivation for Ghanaian Twitter users to troll artistes abound and it appears rap "God" M.anifest is frustrated over the creeping culture.

In an unapproved attack, a user, @sconza_ , attacked him as a scam whose lyrics have no meaning.

The artiste retweeted the post which read "M.anifest is a scam. Nigga nodey talk nothing in his raps. Tweakai."

Minutes later, M,anifest, who appeared to be pained by the tweet, poured out his frustration.

According to him, Twitter has become a platform where kids speak to you anyhow as though they pay your bills.

"Twitter be place where kiddies go talk to you basa basa like dem dey pay your light bill and water bill lol," he tweeted. "What a time."

His tweeted has over 9,000 likes and over 1,000 likes as at press time.

In the reply, @sconza_ admits his tweet hit the rapper's nerve. "Aswearma tweet enter am (SIC)," he said in reply to a comment pointing it out to him he could be the cause of M.anifest's frustration.

"Hmm, calm down. That’s the new generation," a user urged the rapper.

While another said: "As3m ooo.. U have really notice this act here big bro.. All in the name of no one buys credit for someone here that's why.. (SIC)."