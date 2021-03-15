There has been unnecessary drama on social media ever since Burna Boy and Wizkid won Grammy awards last night.

Some Ghanaian fans including artistes have decided to be playing a blame game and lamenting over why Ghana didn't make it to the Record Academy even though Rocky Dawuni has been there before as a nominee in 2015 for the 58th Grammy Awards.

Rocky Dawuni

After Samini and Stonebwoy's clash on Twitter this morning, Akuapem Poloo has decided to add her two cents to brouhaha as she is scolding Ghanaian acts over the Grammy fiasco.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the Ghanaian actress said "so where my Ghana artistes are? Now hide your face, we don't go to Grammy with big mansion, yes you need to work hard".

Regarding Wizkid and Burna Boy's Grammys win, Poloo added that "you see how Wizkid and Burna Boy have made their country proud? You always brag my new mansion, my new G-Wagon, my new Jaguar"

Burna Boy and Wizkid Twitter

In the video below that, the mother of one quizzed "who told you we use mansions to Grammys, work hard that is what we need".