The two Nigerian music giants emerged as award winners from the prestigious music awards show which has happened last night at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.

According to Stonebwoy, the win for the West African country comes to prove that Nigeria has been putting in an effort, to represent Africa globally when it comes to entertainment.

"With all due respect let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria for their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene," Stonebwoy tweeted.

The Ghanaian dancehall emphasized that "Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys" and commenting on Ghana's fiasco at the world's biggest music award scheme, he said, "as for Ghana, smh I'll be back".

Burna Boy's 'Twice As Tall’ album was declared as the Best Global Music Album last night and Wizkid's win came at the back of his effort on Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' which won the Best Music Video.