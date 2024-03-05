The charming couple exchanged vows in a traditional wedding ceremony that beautifully blended Ghanaian and Nigerian cultures on Thursday, February 29.
Marie Wiseborn embraces new identity; adopts husband’s surname across social media
Moses and his Ghanaian-British wife captivated the city of Accra, Ghana, with their exquisite white wedding ceremony.
A glance at Marie Wiseborn’s official Instagram page revealed that she had updated her bio to include the name ‘Marie Bliss.’ Today, March 5, Marie shared heartwarming photos of herself in her bridal gown.
Overflowing with gratitude for the success of her wedding with the gospel singer, Marie wrote: “There are many plans in a man’s heart, Nevertheless the LORD’s counsel—that will stand. ~ Proverbs 19:21. Lord, your daughter is grateful for all you have done. #foreverbliss #mmbliss24.”
On Friday, March 1, it was all love at the Bliss Experience 2024 where Nigerian Gospel musician, Moses Bliss decided to share details surrounding the events which led to him meeting his wife, Marie Wiseborn.
The popular account about Moses and Marie's meet-up was that she caught his attention after she had danced to his song "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus" however, Moses has revealed that there was more to the story.
The gospel musician recounted that a year ago, God had taken into account all the work he had done to advance the kingdom. Therefore he believed celestial bodies gathered to discuss who would be best suited to serve as a help-mate for him.
