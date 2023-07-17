Mark Okraku Mantey breaks silence after picking forms to contest NPP primaries

Speaking after picking the forms, the former programmes manager at Hitz FM, said "Youth of Ayensuano joined me today, to pick up my nomination form at the party office in the constituency to commence our journey of transformation".

Mark who is also widely known as one of Ghana's legendary music producers added that "I will need the support of everyone to accomplish this goal of massive development and improvement of the lives of our constituents. Thank You".

The NPP shall hold its parliamentary primaries from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023, for the Orphan Constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.

In the upcoming parliamentary primaries, Mr Okraku-Mantey is likely to contest against former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, who is yet to file their nominations and gain approval from the party.