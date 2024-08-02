Marriage is a no for me; I want peace of mind — MzBel

Despite having been in several relationships, she has no desire to marry. "As for marriage, it is a no, although I have been in several relationships and dated multiple times," she stated.

Mzbel elaborated, "I have dated several times to the extent that some men even gave me rings, including the ring I have on now. It was given to me by my man when I gave birth. Again, it is not a promise ring but a ring given to me because after a long period of dating, I gave birth for my man."

Explaining her stance on marriage, Mzbel emphasised that she does not want her peace of mind compromised. She referenced examples of celebrities who, after getting married, faced increased public scrutiny and felt pressure to conform to societal expectations.

“It is not an issue of I don't want to be married now. I don't want to be married ever; I want and love my peace of mind. And if I meet someone who genuinely loves me and wants to be with me forever, we do not necessarily have to get married nor do we have to announce it to everyone through a marriage ceremony," she said.

Mzbel continued, "Marriage literally is announcing to the whole world that you intend to be with this particular lady or gentleman, and that I think isn't necessary. This is because once you do that, people would begin to dictate what you should wear and what you can't wear. Have you not seen celebrities who are married and how people talk about them? I don't want that."

