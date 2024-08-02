ADVERTISEMENT
Marriage is a no for me; I want peace of mind — MzBel

Dorcas Agambila

Songstress Mzbel has declared that she will never get married, as she values her peace of mind and wishes to avoid the public scrutiny that comes with marriage as a celebrity.

Mzbel
Mzbel

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Mzbel shared her perspective on marriage and her personal experiences with romantic relationships.

Despite having been in several relationships, she has no desire to marry. "As for marriage, it is a no, although I have been in several relationships and dated multiple times," she stated.

Mzbel
Mzbel Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Mzbel elaborated, "I have dated several times to the extent that some men even gave me rings, including the ring I have on now. It was given to me by my man when I gave birth. Again, it is not a promise ring but a ring given to me because after a long period of dating, I gave birth for my man."

Explaining her stance on marriage, Mzbel emphasised that she does not want her peace of mind compromised. She referenced examples of celebrities who, after getting married, faced increased public scrutiny and felt pressure to conform to societal expectations.

Pregnant Mzbel
Pregnant Mzbel Pregnant MzBel Pulse Ghana

“It is not an issue of I don't want to be married now. I don't want to be married ever; I want and love my peace of mind. And if I meet someone who genuinely loves me and wants to be with me forever, we do not necessarily have to get married nor do we have to announce it to everyone through a marriage ceremony," she said.

Mzbel
Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Mzbel continued, "Marriage literally is announcing to the whole world that you intend to be with this particular lady or gentleman, and that I think isn't necessary. This is because once you do that, people would begin to dictate what you should wear and what you can't wear. Have you not seen celebrities who are married and how people talk about them? I don't want that."

What do you think of Mzbel's declaration? Share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

