Martha Ankomah defends GH5m suit against Lil Win; says 'You can't insult me and go free'

In an interview with UTV, she said "so I don't think you can insult anyone and go scot-free. If we say we are role models, people must learn from us so we have to set good examples. So I took it to court. Please it's not a joke because it takes years to build a brand".

Pulse Ghana

"If the court doesn't teach him a lesson, it will be a very bad example that may encourage the next generation to just say anything about people" she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Win alleged that Martha Ankomah expressed disdain towards Kumawood actors, claiming that Kumawood lacked quality storylines, hence, a reason for her refusal to work with them.

Lil Win has been reported to have called the actress, saying “Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have? I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand Ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?”

He emphasized that, “Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys.”

These comments do not sit well Martha, hence, her decision to drag to Lil Win to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the latter rode on Johnson Asiedu Nketia's viral comment that 'any idiot can go to court,' to insinuate he is unfazed by the lawsuit, Martha says the rule of law must work.