Responding to the sudden resignation of Nana Yaa Brefo, following the banter between the two last week, the Kumawood star said she has no hand in whatever led to the Multimedia journalist’s resignation.

There’s grapevine information that links Nana Yaa Brefo’s sudden exit from the Multimedia Group to the bad interview she had with Nana Ama Mcbrown over the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

READ ALSO: Accra FM plans to stop playing KiDi’s songs for claiming he is bigger than the Station - DJ Premier

But reacting to news of the exit of Nana Yaa, Nana Ama Mcbrown stated that she believes this has nothing to do with the interview.

Nana Yaa Brefo announced her exit from the Multimedia Group through a post on her Facebook page.

“I want to say a very big THANK YOU to MultiMedia and my colleagues. Also want to my fans for the support, really appreciate also thank those who did not like me, you made me grow during my 10 years stay at Multimedia, (Adom TV ). I BOW OUT of Multimedia to follow other dreams. Thank You all for been there. Akpe”.