Don’t talk about me if you don't know me; McBrown shows off scars to critics

In the video, you could see a deep cut that has been stitched from her underarm through to her elbow. The large scar divided that part of her arm, leaving behind a dark blemish on her fair-coloured skin tone.

While interacting with her audience during a TikTok live session, she asked individuals spreading falsehoods about her to desist from it. According to the actress, it will be in the best interest of individuals who know nothing about her or her pain, to remain silent.

Pulse Ghana

“If you don’t know me don’t talk about me. If you share my pain, you’ll enjoy my glory. If you don’t know someone’s pain don’t talk about it. (Shows scars to camera) Don’t do that. But you see, it is life, I cannot do anything about it,” Ghanaweb to quoted her to have said.

However, the mother of one, stated that she is not perfect, emphasizing that she is making a conscious effort at changing for the better with each passing day.

“Just leave everything to God and move. As a human being, you will fall. I am not perfect as I am seated here but the bible said in the sight of God, we all fall short but he renews his love for us daily. Every day, change a little bit for good,” she observed.