McBrown's husband proposed to me but we didn't date - Diamond Appiah

Naana Brown without any evidence claimed that Diamond Appiah at that time snatched Maxwell Mensah from Mzbel who was his girlfriend at that time.

ece-auto-gen

“Nana Ama’s husband, Maxwell was dating Mzbel and Diamond snatched him. She knew he was rich, and so she did all he could to snatch him. Diamond later introduced him to one of her friends, a well-endowed wealthy woman who also took him away from Diamond not long after they were introduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They exchanged numbers and days later, she discovered her friend started going on dates with Maxwell too,” Naana Brown claimed during a long list of allegations on social media as drags Diamond over their fall out.

Denying the allegations, Diamond admitted that she was linked to Maxwell through popular highlife musician, Kofi Nti, and met only once at a Chinese restaurant.

“I am not part of the women Maxwell has dated in the industry before marrying McBrown. Kofi Nti and Nana Ofori are witnesses to this. Naana who can you mention as your witness? Even Mzbel is aware that I never dated Maxwell. Maxwell proposed to me alright. He did so through Kofi Nti the musician. He told Kofi Nti that he likes me so he should come introduce me to him and we met only once.

Pulse Ghana

"We went to the Chinese restaurant at Kingsby and that was all. I had not met him since then, after that meeting, I realized he was Mzbel’s ex-boyfriend. So, I even confronted Kofi Nti why he wants to link me with someone who once dated Mzbel. It ended there,” she explained in a viral video.

ADVERTISEMENT