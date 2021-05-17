Medikal: 10 things you need to know about Fella Makafui's husband

Music career

Medikal began his music career in 2010. In that same year, he was signed unto Arab Money Gang (AMG), a record label owned by Criss Waddle. He disclosed in an interview that he was inspired by local and international artistes including Lil Wayne and Ghanaians Sarkodie and Criss Waddle.

Medikal Pulse Ghana

Net worth

Medikal is reported to be worth $5 million. These figures are mostly speculated figures as most rich people in Ghana do not declare thier assets or confirm their worth. However, as of 2020 his net worth was reportedly $1 million. The upsurge in these figures is a proof of his perseverance and hard work in the music industry.

Businesses

The desire for a comfortable living will definitely push an individual to work hard. This is the same with Medikal. Aside from his music career, this rapper is involved in a few businesses, mainly e-commerce and real estate, apparently.

Rumors

For a long time now rumor mongers have carried around the assertion that Medikal deals in fraudulent activities. They claim that the source of the musician’s wealth is fraud and scam. Meanwhile, he stated emphatically and consistently said in interviews that those claims are wrong. He has also mentioned that he would walk out of the studio, should any radio or TV presenter question him about this rumor.

Relationship affairs

Pulse Ghana

Before putting the ring on Fella Makafui’s finger who is now his wife, he was involved in a few relationships. Notable amongst these is that which he had with controversial musician Sister Derby. Their relationship, through to its end, incited a lot of bickering from the public.

Fella Makafui and Medikal Pulse Ghana

Education

Medikal is a past student of Odorgonno Senior High School. The school is situated at Awoshie, a suburb of Accra, which is close to Sowutuom where he hails from.

Awards and nomination

He had his debut nomination and award for Best Discovery Video in 2016. Also, he was nominated for 7 different categories in the 2017 VGMA awards but got none. This did not stop him from producing even more and better music in the subsequent years.

Marriage life

Pulse Ghana

Medikal married Fella Makafui of the popular Ghanaian TV show, YOLO, in 2020. The couple has been blessed with a daughter called Island Frimpong.

AFP

Wealth

He is known to have a sophisticated taste when it comes to luxury. Medikal owns a mansion situated at East Legon, a suburb of Accra. He owns a fleet of cars comprising of a Benz, Range Rover Vogue, among others.

Music