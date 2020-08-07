The celebrity couple has done everything possible to shield the pregnancy from the public eye, but it’s now clear.

On Friday, August 7, the AMG Beyond Kontrol label owner dished out a new single “Odo” featuring King Promise and accompanied with a music video which features a cameo appearance from heavily pregnant Fella Makafui.

The visual features some scenes from their wedding ceremony and new scenes of the couple having fun at a beach.

It also shows Fella Makafui’s maternity photoshoot.

Watch the full video below.