According to reports which caught the attention of the rapper to clear the air, the fan identified as Frank Arhin has been in critical condition after suffering from an accident at Medikal’s “Welcome To Sowutuom” concert last year, which has left him at the Korle Bu Hospital since then.

In a recent video, Frank who can no longer breathe properly or walk due to a huge sore on his buttocks, detailed how he has been suffering at the hospital with bills piling on him that he can’t pay. However, in reaction, Medikal has proved that he has been financing the treatment of Frank.

The raper addressing the issue during an Instagram live session displayed receipts of payments over Gh10,000 made to the hospital as medical bills to treat Frank. “ I want you people to understand that I have paid over GH30,000 on this issue,” he said in the video seen by pulse.com.gh.

According to Fella Makafui’s husband, out of humanity, he is not even bothered paying that much to the treatment of Frank even though it was by Frank’s negligence to climb the speakers which eventually caused the accident. The rapper also seized the moment to reiterate that he can’t ignore a fan who got injured at his show as the reports claim.

