In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, Attachie Raphae, who is known in the showbiz circles as Camidoh, was at the marred awards night and has expressed his disappointment about how things turned out.

According to the budding musician, who is out a new song, “Yawa”, he was at the ceremony with popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia 4 Real, who happens to be his manageress and witnessed how the drama unfolded.

Camidoh in condemning act and rather promoting healthy competition, mentioned that there was no need for Shatta Wale to have approached the stage in the first place and also added that it was appropriate for people to be wield a guns in public because guns kill.

"We don't need guns, it's not the best thing to be doing, carrying a gun to shows, you may end up killing the wrong person because you probably will not see who caused you, guns kill," he said.

Watch the video below and hear Camidoh also narrate how he had to be Hajia 4 Real’s protection during the brawl and eventually whisking her away from the venue.