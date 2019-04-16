Though Richie’s comment has attracted some attention to the songstress, as to what exactly could be wrong with her and shutting her up in the music scene, MzVee, appears not to be bothered by all that, as she is living her life to the full.

The elder sister of the singer, Margaret Hamenoo-Kpeda, who is a hairstylist, celebrated her birthday and MzVee with her other siblings came out to show her some family love. The “Natural Girl” singer shared photos of her family about a birthday hangout and introduced each of them to her fans.

Sharing one of the photos, she wrote “ORIGINAL number 9 family!! Meet the *HAMENOO-KPEDA's*

“From the right.. the firstborn, my big sister (Roselyne), beside her the second born my brother (Christopher) and then the third born my sister (Margaret) and then me, the last baby (Vera)!!! #familyiseverything”.

Meet the Hamenoo-Kpedas in the photo below.