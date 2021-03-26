According to Ethel Cofie, a Ghanaian Tech entrepreneur, Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School also forced the now Ghanaian actress who is of mixed-race, to cut her long natural before enrolling her as a student in the Central Region based School.

Ethel recounts that Nadia Buari wept bitterly because the decision was unwelcoming to her. "lol remember that day they cut Nadia's hair in Mfantsiman she cried till her nose was bright red and the seniors gleefully butchered her hair," she said.

She continued that "till this day when I see Nadia in a movie I remember the crying and the red nose".

Ethel's comment came as a reply to Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, who said "when I was in JSS (Englebert) all the girls were made to cut their hair but Nadia Buari was not affected. But when she went to Mfantsiman (SSS) they made her cut it off".

The actress hasn't said anything about these reports yet and to comment on whether she supports the motion or not for the dreadlocks boys to accepted in Achimota School.