'She's loyal and allows me to have side chick' - Michael Blackson speaks on proposing to Rada

"Ladies men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we are fuck ups but we will eventually do the right thing," he wrote to a photo of himself with the model and real estate agent.

Michael Blackson with Rada Pulse Ghana

"Nothing good comes easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman," the comedian added.