'She's loyal and allows me to have side chick' - Michael Blackson speaks on proposing to Rada

"Ladies men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we are fuck ups but we will eventually do the right thing," he wrote to a photo of himself with the model and real estate agent.
"Nothing good comes easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman," the comedian added.
According to the American based comedian, Rada is independent and never asked him for money. "Most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for a penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me". In the post below, he added that "Plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol".