'She's loyal and allows me to have side chick' - Michael Blackson speaks on proposing to Rada

Selorm Tali

Michael Blackson has proposed to his girlfriend and he is moving on to share a piece of relationship advice as to what has influenced him to go down on one knee for Rada.

Michael Blakckson and Rada break up
The Ghanaian comedian took social media after the proposal to reintroduce his soon to be wife. "Meet the future Mrs Blackson @mzradadarling," he wrote and detailed she has been loyal to him despite all they have been through.

"Ladies men look for loyalty, regardless of what we put you thru stay loyal to your man because we are fuck ups but we will eventually do the right thing," he wrote to a photo of himself with the model and real estate agent.

Michael Blackson with Rada
Michael Blackson with Rada

"Nothing good comes easy so trust in God and what’s meant to happen will happen. I’m blessed to have Rada by my side, she’s the definition of a great woman," the comedian added.

According to the American based comedian, Rada is independent and never asked him for money. "Most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for a penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me". In the post below, he added that "Plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

