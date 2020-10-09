The US-based comedian, who as well is of Liberian descent, is currently in Ghana and he shared to his social media page, a video of himself with some children at a construction site and informed them that he is building a school for them.

Captioning the video, he wrote, " only thing that matters to me are the kids. Education can help them understand everything so I’m building them a school in my village. By the grace of God they will be in class next year".

Before this, Michael who doubles as an actor and appeared in several Hollywood movies was spotted hanging out with Sarkodie and Fuse ODG some few days ago when after he landed in Accra.

Sarkodie, Michael Blackson, Zlatan Ibile and Fuse ODG

Nevertheless, the 'Modasucka' comedian is not only about that celebrity lifestyle, his TT Tuesday adventures and cracking ribs online but also about an impactful project to build a school for the kids in his Ghanaian hometown - watch he video below.