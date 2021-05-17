RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

Michael Blackson's girlfriend, Miss Rada, has announced that she has ended things with the Ghanaian-American comedian because she can't be lied to.

Michael Blakckson and Rada break up
Michael Blakckson and Rada break up

Whilst the Hollywood actor who has been in Ghana for 3 weeks now and still having fun with even a house party he held last night at his new house in Accra, his lover, Miss Rada, took to social media to announce that she's done with him.

Posting a picture of herself with the 'Modasucker Comedian', she wrote: "it has been a great ride.....although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on. I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to".

Michael Blackson with Rada
Michael Blackson with Rada

Rada who is a real estate agent and doubles as vixen cum model added that "I will always love and support him with all my heart......it’s time for me to move on and love him from afar. Enjoy the Gold Coast....my side beeches and I are moving on #takecare".

Miss Rada breaks up Michael Blakcson
Miss Rada breaks up Michael Blakcson

Michael Blackson has not commented about Rada's yet though he's been active online and sharing his usual 'modasucker' jokes.

The pair who has been dating for two years as they marked their second anniversary in March, visited Ghana together in January and things between them looked so perfect as they enjoyed their holidays together and served us couple goals.

Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black
Michael Blackson and Miss Rada in Ghana with D Black

Recently on the 'VH1 Couples Retreat' show, Michael and Rada disclosed that they were in an open relationship. "We were sleeping buddies for a year and it got more serious about a year ago," Rada said on the show after Mike said they've been dating two years.

Talking about their non-tradition relationship in the video above, the couple also disclosed that sometimes accept other women into their relationship with Rada revealing that she is bisexual and her type of women is different from what Mike likes and once a while they fight over that.

Nevertheless, it looks the pair has part ways for good as Rada whilst responding to a comment on her breakup post that says "love is not easy! But I hope y’all work this out!" replied that " no girl....this is it, we done done! Ain’t no going back".

Rada says she's done done with Michael Blackson
Rada says she's done done with Michael Blackson

This breakup news comes after the real estate agent gave a hint about the split last week as referencing how singles find love on Tinder, she dropped a photo of herself with the caption "gotta learn how to swipe right again".

Miss Rada's post
Miss Rada's post

