Michy holds back her tears on live radio as she talks about fall out with Shatta Wale

Michy questioned Medikal, hooted at him for being ‘Shatta Wale’s buttlicker’, recorded the scene and posted it on social media. It later emerged that she accused the rapper wrongly.

However, Michy is justifying her attack on the rapper as she said there is a history and as a human being, she “spat fire to release stress” rather than suppressing her feelings in the name of being a brand.

“Sometimes, let’s put brand aside and be human beings. I’m sitting here, Andy has asked me some questions that have made my feet shake, my hands shake. You know why? I feel like crying but I’m holding it. So far so good, God has guided us but once in a while, I’m human and I want to be allowed to feel human,” she said.