'We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue' - Michy on her relationship with Sarkodie

Michy expressed her interest in collaborating with three out of the four prominent artists often referred to as the "4S" – Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.

However, Michy didn't shy away from acknowledging one characteristic of Sarkodie – his sharp tongue.

“We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue. I don’t mind doing a song with Sark, but then I don’t know which of my songs he can fit on currently with the rap vibe.”

She humorously commented that while she wouldn't mind collaborating with him, finding the right musical context for his rap style might be a challenge.