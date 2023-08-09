In an interview with Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong on 3FM Drive, the Ghanaian actress shared her thoughts about potential collaborations with various artists.
'We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue' - Michy on her relationship with Sarkodie
Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, widely known as Michy, has revealed that she is in an ok relationship with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. However, she feels he has a sharp tongue.
Michy expressed her interest in collaborating with three out of the four prominent artists often referred to as the "4S" – Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.
However, Michy didn't shy away from acknowledging one characteristic of Sarkodie – his sharp tongue.
“We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue. I don’t mind doing a song with Sark, but then I don’t know which of my songs he can fit on currently with the rap vibe.”
She humorously commented that while she wouldn't mind collaborating with him, finding the right musical context for his rap style might be a challenge.
The socialite and influencer expressed her admiration for his artistic prowess and acknowledged his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.
