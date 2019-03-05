The rift between Pope Skinny and Shatta started after the dancehall act made some announcement that he has fired the former and some of his Shatta Movement allies from his management crew.

The news has caused a back and forth among the two which has seen them revealing some wild secrets about each other in order to tell the who among is an ingrate with a shameful lifestyle.

In this pursuit, the “My Level” singer then mentioned that he is aware other men have been sleeping with Shatta Michy but she loved her that way because she was working for him to get some money, unlike Pope Skinny’s wife who is still being banged by other men too for nothing.

Shatta and Michy broke up earlier this year in a dramatic manner with drug abuse and domestic violence allegations made against each other.

King Wale in his d*ss note Pope Skinny has mentioned that his Baby's mother shunning him out of the stress of their lifestyle was a big blow to him but it's relief unlike Pope skinny who is still with his wife whom other men are chopping down without his knowledge.

See more from Shatta’s post below