The young millionaire who has a fleet of luxury cars and mansions in Accra recently issued an apology to the public for all the offence he has committed to people in past.

But in his recent video, he has been seen sending a strong warning to people hunting him while at a cemetery.

“You see innocent people here. What a wicked world?” he said. “I didn’t want to go this hard but if people try me, I will show them pepper in this country. You think I’m here for Ghana.”

From the video, it seems his life is under threat. Even though he didn’t explicitly state in the video, it seems people are after him for speaking on issues in the country.

Watch the short video below.