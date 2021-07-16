RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Moesha acquired wealth through evil means and it has backfired' - Kumchacha (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kumchacha has waded into the Moesha Boduong repentance saga which has taken over social media these past few days.

Kumchacha and Moesha
Kumchacha and Moesha

According to the popular Ghanaian preacher, he believes Moesha Boduong has been possessed by an evil spirit that forced her to announce her repentance. Speaking on Kingdom FM, he opined that Moesha has gone to acquire wealth through evil means and it has backfired".

Recommended articles

"Instead of young ladies in Ghana to learn and school themselves on how to build a legacy, they think sleeping with “big men” is the solution to everything. It's not every man that is human, some are spirits and you'd be possessed after sleeping with them," he said.

Moesha Boduong attempted suicide, confessed to pimping girls out to men, drugs and more.

"Evil spirit is tormenting Moesha Boduong that is why she wanted to commit suicide and going through all forms of frustrations ... I am sure she has seen something scary after her experience with a man who is not a human being," he said.

"Or maybe she has gone to seek wealth from evil acts and the repercussions are driving her crazy. Nana Agradaa has also repented, why isn't she also going through this, she now even looks nicer, so Moesha's own is not about repentance," he said in Twi.

"You’re proud as a woman when your colleague female who is his wife is crying, let me tell you this, you may be slaying today using your body to get what you want but I’m telling you, ten years to come you’ll pay for it,” Prophet Kumchacha exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

FB Video

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]