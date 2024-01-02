ADVERTISEMENT
Moesha Boduong leaves observers worried as she breaks the internet with bedroom video

Moesha Boduong has entered the new 2024 year with old self as she has left observers worried with a new bedroom video.

The Ghanaian actress posted a video of herself in a nightgown whilst acting seductively. The video leaves Moesha displaying her cleavage, thighs and more to the surprise of many because it is contrary to her born-again life.

Moesha captioned the video, 'Happy New Year from Moesha Boduong', and so far it has gathered over 280,000 plays with more 700 comments from her followers.

"Moesha told us she's a born-again Christian? What happened?" an Instagram users asked, with another adding that "Oh Awurade!!!!! So I thought u met Christ but looks like it’s more of a health issue".

Moesha posted three similar videos from her bedroom, with one that sees her acting seductively in her bed. The motivation behind the videos are unclear, however, it generating buzz online.

Check them out below and tell us what you think.

