Mohbad: Nigerian singer mysteriously dies after bitterly calling out Marlian Records

He released his debut album, Light, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song "Ponmo," which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.

The immediate cause of his death is not known yet but the singer has been suicidal according to his friends. In an old interview that has resurfaced, his close friend, Bella Shmurda, he has attempted suicide.

During the With Chude interview, he sounded an alarm that his colleague was going through a mental health crisis over his issues with Naira Marley's record label, Marlian Records. However, he left the label in 2022 over internal matters.

Mohbad has publicly also called out Marlian Records for making his life difficult after he exited the label. In one of the old videos that have gone viral after his death, Mohbad during a live Instagram session said "if I die na Marlian music kill me".

In another video, he disclosed how the label has been frustrating him. Watch the video below that has left music lovers calling Naira Marley to speak out on Mohbad's sudden demise.