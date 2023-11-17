The accused is accused of taking GH¢103,400 from a trader, promising to secure a United States visa, but allegedly failing to deliver.
Mona Gucci in court over suspected visa fraud
Monalisa Abigail Semeha, widely known as “Mona Gucci” in the entertainment industry, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of alleged visa fraud.
Mona Gucci, a travel consultant, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense. The court, presided over by Isaac Addo, granted her bail of GH¢200,000.00 with one surety. She is expected to reappear in court on December 11, 2023.
According to the presented facts by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, the complainant, Comfort Obiri, was introduced to Mona Gucci in February 2019 by a third party as someone who could facilitate a United States visa for her.
Mona Gucci allegedly assured the complainant and three others that she could secure the visas for a total sum of GH¢103,400. However, she allegedly failed to fulfill this promise.
The prosecution further explained that Mona Gucci had promised to refund the money but did not follow through with the commitment.
