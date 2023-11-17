Mona Gucci in court over suspected visa fraud

Mona Gucci, a travel consultant, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense. The court, presided over by Isaac Addo, granted her bail of GH¢200,000.00 with one surety. She is expected to reappear in court on December 11, 2023.

According to the presented facts by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, the complainant, Comfort Obiri, was introduced to Mona Gucci in February 2019 by a third party as someone who could facilitate a United States visa for her.

Mona Gucci allegedly assured the complainant and three others that she could secure the visas for a total sum of GH¢103,400. However, she allegedly failed to fulfill this promise.

ADVERTISEMENT