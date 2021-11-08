More photos of Sister Derby’s new boyfriend after breakup with Medikal drop

Sister Derby utilised an emoticon to conceal the substance of her new bae, however, social media doesn't neglect it.

The 37-year-old vocalist is supposed to be such a huge amount into the youthful person whose name isn't known, essentially for the present, he is accepted to be a Muslim.

Famous Instagram blogger Aba The Great has uncovered and shared more photographs of the youngster Sister Derby decided to spend the rest of her life with.

What's more, The Great cautioned that she will reveal more with regards to the young fellow when he attempts to play on Sister Derby, ensuring her heart isn't hurt this time around.

“Once I decide to fish you out I don’t stop till I’m satisfied. Hajia Derby your guy is fine tho…. we dig small but it’s for our archives ONLY… if he tries anything funny, we shall come for him, we go protect your heart this time, our African mermaid… our Muslim in law is just too fine,” the blogger indicated.

Sister Derby and rapper Medikal were both into one another and dated for a really long time prior to considering it a quit.

After their breakup, Medikal proceeded to seal the deal with Fella Makafui and is honoured with a baby girl.

Derby has not been in an open relationship since the time despite the fact that she was connected with certain men in Ghana.