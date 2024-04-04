ADVERTISEMENT
Most Ghanaian gospel singers are broke, they are renting - Broda Sammy

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian gospel artist, Broda Sammy, has highlighted that approximately 73 per cent of gospel musicians lack the financial means to own their homes.

Brother Sammy

According to the Gospel singer, Gospel singers are then forced to reside in rented homes. Broda Sammy attributed this predicament to the low compensation gospel musicians receive for their performances at events.

Speaking in an interview with Ruthy on The Dice Show aired on SeanCity TV, the gospel singer expressed concern over the meagre pay gospel artists receive despite delivering impactful performances in esteemed churches, often raising substantial funds for the church.

Broda Sammy emphasized his refusal to accept unfair compensation, prompting him to venture into real estate to enhance his financial stability and quality of life.

He acknowledged Tracey Boakye for introducing him to the real estate sector, which has significantly improved his financial situation.

