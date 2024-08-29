Mr. Beautiful claims only broke men oppose polygamy, says multiple wives are so sweet

According to 'Mr. Beautiful', those who criticise polygamy as unnecessary are likely to be broke, as wealthy men do not share the same view.

"In this world, if you don’t have money and people are talking about having multiple wives, you would see it as a nonsense issue," he stated.

He went on to say, "When you are broke or poor and they’re discussing people who have married about two or three wives, you would get angry and say it’s stupid."

Continuing his point, he added, "Because you don’t have money, that’s why you are angry and raining all manner of insults, but if you were rich, you’d see that having multiple wives is so sweet."

The renowned Ghanaian actor recently opened up about his current means of survival, revealing that he now sells sugarcane and coconut due to the challenging circumstances prevailing in the country.

The collapse of the movie industry has brought extreme hardships upon some of us who rely on it for a living," he shared. "To survive the difficulties in Ghana resulting from the industry's decline, I have resorted to selling sugarcane and coconut." He further disclosed that the coconuts he sells are sourced from his hometown, Abura Dunkwa, in the Central Region, where he hails from.

Mr. Beautiful also opined that celebrities who endorsed the presidential bid of Nana Akufo-Addo should be ashamed of themselves.