The entertainment show which was usually hosted at the National Theater was a mixture of stage acting and music as well as comedy. It was a weekly show that was also aired on Ghana's National Television.
Ex-President Kufuor collapsed Concert Party - Mr Beautiful
Mr. Beautiful has claimed that the John Agyekum Kufuor government is responsible for the collapse of the popular entertainment event, Concert Party.
Speaking in an interview with veteran broadcaster Fiifi Banson, the actor stated that Kufuor’s appointment in 2002 of Madam Eva Lokko as Director General of the state broadcaster, GBC, killed the Concert Party show.
“Concert party collapsed through policies of Kufuor but many are not aware. He brought a woman called Eva Lokko to head GBC, at the time our main sponsor was Key Soap.
“She hiked the fee Unilever was paying for the telecasting of the programme forcing them to withhold their sponsorship, that is when the entire enterprise collapsed,” he intimated.
The show was one of the most popular theatre events in the past that brought together a large number of performers, comedians, and musicians under the moniker Key Soap Concert Party.
According to many industry players, the collapse of the Concert Party has ruined Ghana's theatre culture.
