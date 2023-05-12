Ex-President Kufuor collapsed Concert Party - Mr Beautiful

Speaking in an interview with veteran broadcaster Fiifi Banson, the actor stated that Kufuor’s appointment in 2002 of Madam Eva Lokko as Director General of the state broadcaster, GBC, killed the Concert Party show.

“Concert party collapsed through policies of Kufuor but many are not aware. He brought a woman called Eva Lokko to head GBC, at the time our main sponsor was Key Soap.

“She hiked the fee Unilever was paying for the telecasting of the programme forcing them to withhold their sponsorship, that is when the entire enterprise collapsed,” he intimated.

The show was one of the most popular theatre events in the past that brought together a large number of performers, comedians, and musicians under the moniker Key Soap Concert Party.