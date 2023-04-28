ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Eazi is funding 1000 scholarships for University students in CKT-UTAS Navrongo

Selorm Tali

Mr Eazi has fulfilled his pledge to provide educational grants to deserving students at C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), located in Navrongo, Upper East Region.

The scholarship fund in its first year has now supported a total of 282 students, providing full and in some cases partial scholarships.

The news of Mr Eazi’s generous contribution was confirmed in a letter from Dr. V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey (Ph.D.), the Registrar at the school.

His letter expressed appreciation for Mr Eazi’s dedication to promoting higher education and improving economic mobility in the region.

Speaking on the scholarship fund, Mr Eazi reaffirmed his goal of funding 1000 students through higher education.

He believes that education is the backbone of regional transformation and a strong springboard for not only upward economic mobility but social mobility as well.

Mr Eazi’s contribution to CKT-UTAS has made a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, many of whom may not have had the financial means to pursue higher education.

His philanthropy serves as an inspiration to others to invest in education and create opportunities for the next generation.

