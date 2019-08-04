According to deep throat, there have been scads of misunderstanding between the management and the Comedian.

Theo Wade who spoke to www.233times.com said, “I am not comfortable with some of the things he’s been doing. He doesn’t see my value as a Manager; from all indications, I knew this would come but there were a lot of people who told me to be patient so I held on.”

“When we went to Nigeria, there were a lot of misunderstanding and when we came to Ghana he started acting up so I had to part ways with him,” Mr Arthur told www.233times.com.

“He shouldn’t even mention my name anywhere whether good or bad. If he mentions my name anywhere I can take him to court so he shouldn’t even try it,” Mr Arthur said.

Mr Arthur had brokered deals for Mr Eventuary in Kigali, Cape Town and United Kingdom which were all scheduled for this year but according to him, he has cancelled all those deals because he has left with those deals.

“The issues are not on monetary terms but loyalty terms that’s all I can say,” Mr Arthur ended.

Efforts to reach Mr Eventuary proved futile as he is not picking up his phone.

CREDIT: 233times.com